Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low near 80F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is expected.