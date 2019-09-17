LEAGUE CITY
Charges have been dropped against a man accused of injuring a woman during a wild ride on an all-terrain vehicle in May.
Prosecutors dropped aggravated assault charges against Joy Jason Long, 41, of League City, on Sept. 12 after a Galveston County grand jury declined to indict him, according to court records.
Long was accused of assault over an ATV crash near Walter Hall Park in League City on May 5.
The crash left a woman who was riding in the ATV with Long with a severely broken leg, according to a police complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.