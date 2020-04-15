HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, on Wednesday announced the HCA Healthcare Foundation provided $10,000 in grants to United Way Galveston County Mainland to aid in COVID-19 relief efforts.
“Like our colleagues that are serving on the frontlines of this crisis by providing lifesaving care to patients, local organizations are also stepping up to address the needs of their communities in remarkable ways, including emergency response, addressing food shortages and providing childcare for health care workers and first responders,” said Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare.
The one-time grant of $10,000 provided to United Way Galveston County Mainland will be focused on the COVID-19 emergency response.
“We are going to have people ask for help that have never asked for help before,” said Chris Delesandri, executive director of United Way Galveston County Mainland. “We have partnered with 29 agencies and account for every dollar that is provided to our community. The majority of people don’t realize the impact our nonprofits have in the Galveston County area.”
— From staff reports
