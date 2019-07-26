GALVESTON
A woman died Friday evening after being found face down in the water off Stewart Beach, officials said.
A lifeguard on Stewart Beach near Eighth Street was alerted about 5:05 p.m. of a woman in need of assistance, Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
A woman, 39, was found face down in shallow water, Davis said.
Emergency responders transported the woman to John Sealy Hospital about 5:15 p.m., Davis said.
The woman was dead by 6:10 p.m. when beach patrol officials arrived at the hospital, Davis said.
Officials did not know the woman's name by 7:45 p.m., Davis said. Officials also did not know whether the woman had drown or suffered a medical episode that led to her death, Davis said.
