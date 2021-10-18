Daily News Editor Michael A. Smith was awarded the Charles E. Green Award for opinion writing Sunday at the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors convention in San Angelo.
The Green award is among the highest honors bestowed on editorial and column writers in Texas.
Smith’s work was judged against writers at the San Antonio Express-News, the Austin American-Statesman, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and the Houston Chronicle and Dallas Morning News, as well as those at smaller Texas newspapers.
“I’m proud and honored to be recognized among the many skilled, hardworking opinion writers at Texas newspapers,” Smith said. “It’s hard sometimes to step into the fray, but Daily News readers, who love a good argument, make it worthwhile.”
Smith advanced to consideration for the Charles E. Green Award in April after the Texas managing editors named him the Star Opinion Writer of the Year among newspapers with circulation from 30,000 to 124,000.
The Headliners Foundation of Texas submits Star winners to a new set of judges to pick the winner of the Green award. Rosemary O’Hara, a retired editorial page editor for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, judged the opinion submissions.
“This year’s division winners represent the best in opinion writing,” O’Hara wrote. “But for the sweep of his subjects, the strength of his arguments and the clear and candid flair in his writing, Michael A. Smith stands above the rest.”
O’Hara commended Smith for being respectful of his audience while reflecting arguments made by those on the edges — like for example, those who would defund police or keep the status quo in policing.
“But he mostly focuses on the great middle, those who are trying to make sense of mask mandates, misdemeanor pot arrests or Confederate statues.”
His use of key facts, a range of voices and a “wise perspective,” in column writing also helped him to earn the award, O’Hara said.
(1) comment
Well deserved award.
Congratulations. 👏🏼
