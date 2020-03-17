GALVESTON
The Port of Galveston’s cruise-related revenue will take a $1.6 million hit while ship departures are halted, officials said.
But the port is in strong enough financial position to weather the loss of business from the cancellation of 26 cruises from the island, officials said.
Royal Caribbean Cruises announced Friday it would suspend all U.S. cruises for 30 days, while Carnival Cruise Line canceled all of its cruises through April 10 to stem the spread of coronavirus.
The two lines together operate five ships from the island’s public docks, embarking about 1 million passengers a year.
The projected $1.6 million revenue reduction is related to fees on cruise ships and parking fees at lots the port owns, Port Director Rodger Rees said Tuesday.
The port was working to determine whether the lost revenue is covered by the port’s insurance policies.
At the first port meeting since the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic, Rees told the Wharves Board of Trustees that despite the suspension of cruises, the port’s financial position is strong — at least under the cruise lines’ plans to return service in mid-April.
Rees at the meeting also delivered positive news about the state of the port’s cargo operations.
“A bright spot is cargo, and the port is on track to have a record-breaking first quarter for wind cargo, with nearly 750 tower pieces moving through the port,” officials said in a statement. The port sees no signs of that slowing, officials said.
The port’s efforts to pursue other cargo had paid off with a ship discharging 2,750 steel pipes on March 15, which generated more than 1,300 work hours for stevedores and union dockworkers in the International Longshoremen’s Association, officials said.
The port also forecasts a record-breaking quarter for lay-dockage revenue, with 83 ship calls generating almost $1.2 million, officials said.
Unless further suspensions are announced, Rees expected the next cruise out of Galveston to leave April 14, he said. But he acknowledged it wasn’t a certainty.
“We have no idea what’s going to happen,” Rees said.
In the meantime, two Royal Caribbean and two Carnival cruise ships will berth at the Port of Galveston and rotate between the cruise terminals and an anchorage point in the Gulf of Mexico, Rees said. That means the nearly empty ships will continue to move up and down the ship channel over the next month, he said.
The ships need to move occasionally to resupply and keep their engines and other equipment working properly, Rees said. Crew members who are aboard the ship will remain aboard while the ships are berthed, he said.
The port is negotiating with the cruise lines over whether the companies will pay the port berthing and docking fees while they’re kept here, officials said.
This fiscal year, the port projected generating about $38 million in revenue directly from cruise ships and parking. The lost ship calls will mean the port will miss out on about $2.2 million in projected revenue; however, the cancellations also mean the port won’t spend as much money to service the ships, Rees said. The saved expenses softened the blow, bringing projected revenue losses to $1.6 million.
As of Tuesday, there had been no change in plans to build a new cruise terminal at Pier 10 or to cancel any other of the port’s major projects, Rees said.
“I was specifically assured two weeks ago that everything was going forward,” Rees said.
In the time since, the company has not informed the port of any changes to the project, he said.
Over the past two years, the port has made significant commitments to increasing its cruise business, not only by committing to a new terminal but by welcoming more and bigger ships.
That increase in cruise business is what Wharves Board of Trustees Chairman Albert Shannon credited for having reserves that might help the port outlast the effects of the virus. The port as of Tuesday had a cash fund of about $36 million, of which $14 million is unrestricted, Rees said.
“When I came on board four or five years ago, we were lucky to have $2 million in unrestricted funds,” Shannon said. “Since that time, we’ve built up a great reserve of unrestricted funds. We wouldn’t have that without cruise business.”
