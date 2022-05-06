Some clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Some clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 6, 2022 @ 10:10 pm
May 6, 2022
Voting Locations for May 7 polling on state of Texas constitutional amendments, municipal elections and most public school district elections.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Bacliff: Fire Station, 600 Grand Ave.
• Bayou Vista: MUD 12 Building, second floor, 2929 state Highway 6, Suite 300
• Crystal Beach: Joe Faggard Community Center, 1750 state Highway 87
• Dickinson: Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3
City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3
• Friendswood:
Activity Building, 416 Morningside Drive
Jacob White, 2200 W. Parkwood Ave.
• Galveston:
County Courthouse, 722 21st St.
Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
Galveston ISD Administration Building, 3904 Ave. T
• Hitchcock: ISD Administration Building, 7801 Neville Road
• Jamaica Beach: Seaside Church, 16534 Termini San Luis Pass Road
• Kemah: Community Center, 800 Harris Ave.
• La Marque:
Community Room, 1109 B Bayou Road
Fire Department Administration Building, 5715 Texas Ave.
• League City:
Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway
Creekside Intermediate School, 4320 W. Main St.
• San Leon: Fire Station, 337 12th St.
• Santa Fe:
Santa Fe Museum, 13304 state Highway 6,
City Hall, 12002 state Highway 6
• Texas City:
Carver Park Community Center, 6415 Park Ave.
Nessler Community Center, Surf Room, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
• Clear Creek ISD: Go to https://www.ccisd.net/elections
For sample ballots, visit galvestonvotes.org
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
It is good to have the Polls posted along with the County's Sample Ballot information. As we reach Election Day this Saturday, I am disappointed that the GCDN did not offer a cover of the several contested elections in Texas City. While working the polls for the 7 Early Voting days, found way too many voters who not only did not know much or anything about the candidates or what District they resided.
This aspect was additionally confused as TCISD changed their boundaries prior to the elections to comply with the requirements of the 2020 Census. As such, the GCDN could have offer better information to help Texas City voters.
In looking at the 7 days of voting - and on my count - there were only 7% of the TCISD Registered Voters casting a ballot. Dismal show in my opinion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial
names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Start your morning with the top headlines each day.
Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert.
Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.
Plan your fishing trips with Capt. Joe Kent's Reel Report every evening.
Receive Laura Elder's Biz Buzz direct to your inbox every Sunday.
Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning.
Receive an email notification each time resident weather expert Stan Blazyk writes a new article.
ICYMI is a weekly newsletter highlighting stories from the past week. Wether they were the most important, most read or most talked about we want to make sure you read them. ICYMI also features select historical content.
Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon.
Get a link to the latest e-Edition delivered to your inbox each morning.
Receive updates on the latest issues of Coast Monthly.
Receive the latest Dear Abby column in your inbox each morning.
Receive special offers from The Daily News and select partners including discounts, contests and more.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
It is good to have the Polls posted along with the County's Sample Ballot information. As we reach Election Day this Saturday, I am disappointed that the GCDN did not offer a cover of the several contested elections in Texas City. While working the polls for the 7 Early Voting days, found way too many voters who not only did not know much or anything about the candidates or what District they resided.
This aspect was additionally confused as TCISD changed their boundaries prior to the elections to comply with the requirements of the 2020 Census. As such, the GCDN could have offer better information to help Texas City voters.
In looking at the 7 days of voting - and on my count - there were only 7% of the TCISD Registered Voters casting a ballot. Dismal show in my opinion.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.