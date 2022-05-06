Voting Locations for May 7 polling on state of Texas constitutional amendments, municipal elections and most public school district elections.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Bacliff: Fire Station, 600 Grand Ave.

• Bayou Vista: MUD 12 Building, second floor, 2929 state Highway 6, Suite 300

• Crystal Beach: Joe Faggard Community Center, 1750 state Highway 87

• Dickinson: Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3

City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3

• Friendswood:

Activity Building, 416 Morningside Drive

Jacob White, 2200 W. Parkwood Ave.

• Galveston:

County Courthouse, 722 21st St.

Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.

Galveston ISD Administration Building, 3904 Ave. T

• Hitchcock: ISD Administration Building, 7801 Neville Road

• Jamaica Beach: Seaside Church, 16534 Termini San Luis Pass Road

• Kemah: Community Center, 800 Harris Ave.

La Marque:

Community Room, 1109 B Bayou Road

Fire Department Administration Building, 5715 Texas Ave.

• League City:

Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway

Creekside Intermediate School, 4320 W. Main St.

• San Leon: Fire Station, 337 12th St.

• Santa Fe:

Santa Fe Museum, 13304 state Highway 6,

City Hall, 12002 state Highway 6

• Texas City:

Carver Park Community Center, 6415 Park Ave.

Nessler Community Center, Surf Room, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.

• Clear Creek ISD: Go to https://www.ccisd.net/elections

For sample ballots, visit galvestonvotes.org

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

Jose' Boix

It is good to have the Polls posted along with the County's Sample Ballot information. As we reach Election Day this Saturday, I am disappointed that the GCDN did not offer a cover of the several contested elections in Texas City. While working the polls for the 7 Early Voting days, found way too many voters who not only did not know much or anything about the candidates or what District they resided.

This aspect was additionally confused as TCISD changed their boundaries prior to the elections to comply with the requirements of the 2020 Census. As such, the GCDN could have offer better information to help Texas City voters.

In looking at the 7 days of voting - and on my count - there were only 7% of the TCISD Registered Voters casting a ballot. Dismal show in my opinion.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription