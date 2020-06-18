GALVESTON
Residents will celebrate the 155th observance of Juneteenth at events across Galveston County today and throughout the weekend, albeit under unusual circumstances.
Just a few months ago, organizers of Juneteenth events and many other summer happenings announced cancellations in response to growing concern about the coronavirus pandemic.
But since then, the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and nationwide protests calling for an end to racial injustice have renewed interest in Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day. The day celebrates June 19, 1865, when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston and delivered the news that slaves in Texas had been liberated two years earlier, in January 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
This Juneteenth also will be the first one since the death of former state Rep. Al Edwards, who wrote the bill that officially made it a state holiday in 1980. Edwards died in April at age 83.
Friday will begin with the 41st Annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth celebration, starting at 10 a.m. on the front lawn of Ashton Villa, 2328 Broadway. The commemoration will include comments from several speakers, including the Edwards’ family, and end with a reading of the General Order No. 3.
The Galveston Historical Society will live stream the event for those who cannot attend in person, officials said.
The historic Reedy Chapel AME Church also is hosting a virtual watch party to celebrate Juneteenth, officials said. The event will include a documentary screening and speeches from historians, among other features.
Then, a group will meet at 12:15 p.m. at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion behind Ashton Villa and walk over to the old Galveston courthouse in protest of racial injustice and the Confederate statue that stands there, officials said. That demonstration will end at 1:30 p.m.
The statue, “Dignified Resignation,” depicts a Confederate soldier with a tattered flag and broken sword, accompanied by the words “Glory to the Defeated” and a plaque talking about “purity of motives” and “intensity of courage” of the Confederate States of America.
The statue has stood in front of the county courthouse, 722 21st St., since 1912. It was donated to the county by the Daughters of the Confederacy.
Residents in La Marque will hold another Juneteenth celebration between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday at 1202 First St., officials said. The event will include a special presentation by a group called Yamo, which will tell the story of Juneteenth through spoken word, music and other art forms.
