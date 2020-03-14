GALVESTON
As much of the world put itself on hold Thursday, Shannon Guillot-Wright began calling friends and fellow parents with an idea: “If school gets canceled, do you want to start some sort of class of our own?”
“It just started a joke that ‘I’m just going to drop my kids off at your house,’” Guillot-Wright said. “And then from there we got more serious about it, and when school closed we said we were actually going to do this.”
Guillot-Wright, who works at the University of Texas Medical Branch and whose son is in kindergarten in the Galveston Independent School District, said the plan developed quickly. A group of six students will shuttle between houses next week and will have an ad hoc school day. The group has already ordered supplies to make it through the end of week, she said.
“We’ll be doing a full school day,” she said.
“We have reading and math and art all scheduled out, and then they’ll bring their lunch with them and they’ll go home around 4 o’clock.”
The system is meant to ensure parents in the group who still have to work can do so and take only one whole day off, she said. The group is small, and the parents trust each other to be smart and cautious about hygiene.
Their solution is one of perhaps thousands that will need to be found this week after nearly every school and school district in Galveston County canceled classes through Friday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
As of Friday, there had been only one presumptively positive case of coronavirus in Galveston County.
The closures will keep tens of thousands of local students out of schools and day care centers — and parents without many options for child care.
The decision to close schools was made Thursday, as local superintendents weighed the risk of students and teachers returning from their vacations, as the number of announced coronavirus cases kept growing and authorities around the country began calling for social distancing.
The class cancellations are meant to last a week. In the meantime, school leaders pledged to deep clean their school facilities and to make other plans for when students return.
With so much of the world closing down, local parents said they saw the logic in the closure.
“We figured it was going to be closed because everything around us was going to be closed,” said Holli Rau, who has a kindergartner and third-grader attending school in the Santa Fe Independent School District.
Rau was among the thousands who swooped into local grocery stores Friday in an apparent panic to stock up on supplies. Rau wasn’t panicking about what she would do with her children in the coming days.
“We have a pool, so we’ll go into the pool,” Rau said. “We have a four-wheeler and a go-kart, so we’ll ride those. We’ll do crafts. Stuff like that. It’s just an extended spring break.”
Although the next week for most will essentially be an extension of spring break, school districts are preparing for what to do if the closures last longer than expected. Already, the High Island Independent School District has announced it will attempt “distance learning” next week, which means school assignments will be put together in bundles and distributed at the district’s one school building, as well as a church and grocery store on Bolivar Peninsula.
Galveston Independent School District also has already begun to alert students and parents that assignments will be available online starting next week.
Questions about what districts are going to do if classes don’t resume after a week dominated the minds of some parents and caregivers.
“I think it’s irresponsible to say it’s going to be a week or two,” said April Mitchell, who will be watching her grandchildren, who attend the Texas City Independent School District. “I honestly don’t see the kids going back to school at all this year.”
Her biggest concern was whether the local districts were planning for a truly long-term disruption, she said.
“I want to know what their plan is,” Mitchell said. “I want to see a concrete plan of action, a worst-case scenario road map about what’s going to happen so parents and grandparents can start preparing. I think they need to be upfront and honest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.