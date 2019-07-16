GALVESTON
A man suspected of running down and shooting another man in a residential neighborhood has been arrested after law enforcement spent months searching for him, police confirmed Tuesday.
Roshawn Crookshank, 42, of Galveston, was arrested in Mexia, Texas, on Saturday evening, according to the Galveston Police Department. He was transferred to the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday and charged with murder, according to the police department.
Crookshank is accused of killing Raymond Anderson, 34, of Galveston, in a brazen daytime shooting on a residential street in February.
Anderson was killed on the morning of Feb. 19.
Before the killing, Crookshank and Anderson had an ongoing disagreement about crack cocaine, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Galveston Police Department.
At about 10 a.m. on Feb. 19, Anderson was crossing the street in the 2700 block of Avenue K when he was hit by an SUV and knocked into the air, according to the affidavit.
Anderson attempted to run away after he was hit, but the driver of the SUV chased him into the backyard of a nearby house and shot him, according to the affidavit.
Anderson was shot four times in the back, once in the right arm and once in the head, according to the affidavit.
On Feb. 21, police found the burned-out shell of an SUV in a hotel parking lot on Seawall Boulevard.
A person who saw the fire as it started removed a temporary license plate from the burning SUV before it could be burned away, according to the affidavit. The person “believed it would be important to preserve,” and gave the license plate to police, according to the affidavit.
The license plate was registered to an SUV in which Crookshank had previously received a traffic citation, according to the affidavit.
Police obtained a warrant for Crookshank’s arrest on Feb. 22. On March 5, they publicly announced they were searching for him and asked for the public’s help in finding him.
Later in the month, Anderson’s family made a public plea for people to help the police track down Crookshank. The family believed that local people knew where he had gone, but were withholding the information.
At least one other person has been accused of helping Crookshank evade arrest.
In June, police arrested and charged Brandon Venters, 35, of Galveston, with hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon. Venters is accused of giving Crookshank a ride sometime after the attack and then denying it to police, according to a police complaint.
Police have not released details about that arrest, but Venters’ case is listed as related to Crookshank’s murder charge in Galveston County court records.
Crookshank has a lengthy criminal history, with seven other felony arrests in Galveston County dating back to 1994, according to county court records.
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Crookshank on the warrant in Mexia on Saturday after receiving a tip about his whereabouts, Galveston Police Department spokesman Xavier Hancock said.
Mexia is a town of about 7,300 people in Limestone County, about 40 miles west of Waco.
The agency had been working with the Galveston Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety to find and arrest Crookshank, Hancock said.
“There were many sightings and many tips and we exhausted investigative avenues we had to bring him to justice,” Hancock said.
“I think there were times where we barely missed him by circumstance and bad luck.”
Crookshank was being held at the Galveston County Jail on $300,000 bond, according to county jail records. No court dates had been set on the murder charge.
