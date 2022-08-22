GALVESTON
An unidentified man is presumed to have drowned Sunday while trying to save his daughter in dangerous West End waters, according to the Galveston Island Beach Patrol.
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 7:50 pm
Rescue workers searched overnight for the Houston man, 25, who went missing near San Luis Pass after jumping in the water to rescue his 3-year-old daughter, officials said.
“Just after 7 p.m., we got a call about a 3-year-old Hispanic girl in distress at the San Luis Pass on the Galveston side north of the bridge,” Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
Beach Patrol lifeguards driving near the pass went after the girl on a Jet Ski and rescued her from a sandbar, Davis said.
After they rescued the girl, first responders learned from relatives the girl's father had gone missing after he went in the water trying to save her, Davis said.
After searching for hours, the man was presumed to have died and the search had become a recovery effort, Davis said.
“The Survivor Support Network, a volunteer crisis intervention team, met with the family and is providing support,” Davis said.
"Our hearts go out to the family and we hope for a quick recovery to help with closure."
Rescuers were flying drones over the area Monday and were planning a full scale search including kayaks and drones Tuesday, Davis said.
“Beach Patrol, Jamaica Beach Fire Rescue and Galveston Police have been searching the area throughout the day,” Davis said.
The U.S. Coast Guard also was conducting a search, Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki said.
The San Luis Pass is an extremely dangerous place to swim or otherwise enter the water, Davis said.
"The public is reminded not to swim at either end of the island because of dangerous tidal currents and uneven bottom contours," he said.
The 3-year-old is fine and with family, Davis said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
