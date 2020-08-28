FRIENDSWOOD
A Houston man is accused of brandishing a handgun during a flag football game, police said.
Terrance Brown, 19, of Houston, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Friendswood Police Department. He was being held on $40,000 bond, according to Galveston County Jail records.
Brown was arrested over an incident at an Aug. 3 flag football game at Centennial Park, 2220 S. Friendswood Drive, between two teams, the Yard Dawgs and the Houston Outlawz.
Witnesses told police the game was marked by trash talk and rising tension, according to an arrest affidavit. About halfway through the game, Brown ran to the sideline, took a handgun from his bag and began walking toward Yard Dawgs players while yelling, "Say something," according to the affidavit.
The game was called off, and police interviewed witnesses including an off-duty Friendswood police officer who is a player for the Yard Dawgs. They also reviewed video of the incident recorded by one of the players' fathers, who was on the sideline for the game.
The Outlawz coach helped police identify Brown, according to the affidavit. The coach called Brown a "pick-up" player and not a regular member of the team's roster, according to the affidavit.
A warrant for Brown's arrest was issued on Aug. 12. He was arrested at the Friendswood Police Department on Wednesday, according to police records.
