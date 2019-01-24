HITCHCOCK
The two people killed in a two-vehicle crash on FM 2004 in Hitchcock on Wednesday were identified on Thursday.
Bradley Holcomb, 48, of Alvin, and Sabrina Dempsey, 28, of Liverpool, Texas, were killed when the pickup truck they were riding in crashed into a van near the Galveston-Brazoria County Line.
Dempsey was driving the truck, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiners Office.
Police said the truck crashed after it swerved to miss another vehicle that had entered its lane of traffic from the opposite direction. The truck hit the van after it swerved.
— John Wayne Ferguson
