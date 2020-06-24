GALVESTON
More than 200 people in Galveston County were confirmed Wednesday to have COVID-19, setting a new high mark as cases continue to climb in the county, the state and the nation.
The Galveston County Health District reported 226 new COVID-19 diagnoses. The previous single-day high was 142 new cases on June 20.
“The county continues to see an alarming increase in new COVID-19-positive cases,” the health district said in its daily statement announcing the new cases.
“There is currently enough hospital bed capacity in Galveston County, but the county is at a critical juncture. If there are not changes in behavior, we can expect to see the strain increase on hospitals if the positive case count continues to rise.”
There have been 2,266 cases of COVID-19 since the county’s first case was reported on March 13. Of those 1,490 cases were still considered active, according to the health district.
The district reported the results of 1,633 new COVID-19 tests Wednesday. Of those, 13.8 percent were positive. While the number of tests being conducted in Galveston County has grown significantly in the past two weeks, the growth in new positive cases is outpacing the increase in testing.
In the week before May 25, an average of 1.5 percent of tests were coming back positive. Over the past seven days, 11.03 percent of tests have been positive, according to the health district.
To date, 46,421 Galveston County residents have been tested for COVID-19. About 4.9 percent of residents tested have been positive for the virus, according to the health district.
The number of cases of coronavirus in Galveston County has sharply increased over the past month.
Since May 25, the number of identified cases in the county have increased by 1,513, a 200.1 percent increase.
Local health officials have blamed the increase on the effects of reopening the economy, along with a failure of people to practice effective social distancing and heed other protection protocols such as wearing face coverings in public places.
The district urged people to begin taking measures to protect themselves, including wearing face masks, staying 6 feet away from others and frequently washing their hands with soap and water.
Despite the increase in cases, some metrics used to measure the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic did not increase on Wednesday. The number of local residents reported hospitalized by the virus remained at 34, according to the health district. No new deaths were reported.
The health district also reported 18 new recoveries, bringing the county’s total to 736.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
People with mild illness recover in about two weeks; those with more severe illness might take three to six weeks to recover, according to the World Health Organization.
