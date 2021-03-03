Enrollment for the 2021 Health Insurance Marketplace has reopened during a special COVID-19 enrollment period through May 15, said Ashley Tompkins, director of communications for the Galveston County Health District.
Those in need of health insurance can enroll in four plan categories at healthcare.gov through May 15.
“The categories show how you and your plan will share costs,” said Kristina Garcia, Coastal Health & Wellness patient services manager. “The categories have nothing to do with the quality of care you’re signing up for.”
All offered plans cover essential health benefits, pre-existing conditions and preventative services including mammograms.
“You cannot be denied health coverage for having pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and cancer,” Garcia said.
For information, call 409-938-2204, or visit the clinic at 9850-C Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.