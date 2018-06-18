The La Marque police officer who shot and killed a man who police said threatened a resident with a sword and later attacked an officer and police dog will not face criminal charges, officials announced Monday.
A Galveston County grand jury declined to take any action against officer Jose Santos after the conclusion of its investigation, Assistant District Attorney Ross Hill said.
Santos was put on paid administrative leave in December 2017 after shooting and killing Gregory Ray Ham, 62.
Police responded to reports of a burglary in the 800 block of Retama, during which a resident was threatened with the sword, police said.
A 55-year-old woman told police Ham pushed a sword in her face after forcing his way into her house and barricading her in a room using furniture, police said.
Police freed the woman and later, during a standoff with Ham in a neighboring structure, sent in a police dog and its handler to retrieve Ham, police said.
Ham hit Santos in the head with the sword and then Santos fired a single shot which struck Ham in the head, killing him, Hill said.
Ham tested positive for marijuana at the time of the shooting, Hill said.
