Almost every day, Ami Cotharn sits down in front of her phone with a list.
It’s a list of people — dozens of them on some days, maybe hundreds on others — she needs to call and check in on.
Some of them have COVID-19. Some are people who know people who have it.
For now, Cotharn and a small team of employees at the Galveston County Health District are the core of county’s contact tracing efforts.
It’s their job to keep apprised about the spread of COVID-19 in the county by calling people to ask how they’re feeling and inform them about potential exposure to the virus.
“You get all sorts of reactions,” Cotharn said. “You get people who are upset, people who are scared, people who don’t believe you.”
Contact tracing is an act of identifying and contacting people who have come in contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive. At the health district, Cotharn and her team call people every day to let them know about their potential contact with a person who is COVID-19 positive.
The team can’t diagnose people with COVID-19 over the phone, but members can ask people about their symptoms and recommend they get tested. The contact tracers will ask the people they call to monitor themselves for symptoms.
If a person is highly symptomatic, the contact tracers will recommend that person be tested and isolated, and the process will repeat for the people with whom that person has come in contact.
The district follows U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to define symptoms and possible infection, Cotharn said.
The major signs of a COVID-19 infection are a cough and shortness of breath, along with at least two minor symptoms including a fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, a sore throat or a loss of taste or smell, according to the CDC.
The health district also has a team of epidemiologists that does much of the detective work in tracking where people have been and identifying people an infected patient might have come in contact with, Cotharn said.
On any given day, the health district’s contact tracing team is made up of between two and eight people, Cotharn said. Contrary to a report in a national news outlet, the county isn’t using local dentists to help perform contact tracing, officials said.
The health district’s team mostly is made up of people who, like Cotharn, have training in disease tracking. Before the pandemic, Cotharn’s job was to help track and identify tuberculosis cases in the county.
“All of us primarily are either nurses or public health technicians, and we’ve been trained to carry out contact investigations,” Cotharn said.
“Transferring the contact tracing part of this over to us was pretty simple. It was a given. I don’t think you would just want to take anyone from any department and put them in that position.
“It does take a level of experience and just being able to pick up on cues that patients are giving you.”
The contact tracing team has been working between eight and 10 hours a day seven days a week, Cotharn said.
The team makes between 500 and 600 calls a day, she said. Team members aren’t just calling someone who might have come into significant contact with a COVID-19 case. Team members also are performing daily checks on the hundreds of people who have been confirmed with the disease to track their progress and symptoms.
On some days, patients will call the team to ask why the team hasn’t called them, Cotharn said.
Contact tracing for the past month has been pretty simple, she said. Because of social distancing guidelines, most people have come into close contact with COVD-19 through family members or coworkers, Cotharn said.
That could change in coming weeks as more businesses and public places reopen in a loosening of social distancing restrictions that began on May 1.
In announcing his decision to ease state restrictions, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state’s ability to perform contact tracing was key to fully reopening.
Abbott’s reopening plan calls for the state to hire 4,000 contact tracers, to open a contact tracing call center and to develop a phone application to help conduct contact tracing, he said.
Abbott announced those plans April 27. As of Tuesday, the Galveston County Health District was still awaiting more details about state contact tracing efforts, said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County’s local health authority.
“The state is rolling out their plan for contact tracing,” Keiser said. “So, we don’t have a final process that we can tell you about yet.”
Keiser expected an update on that effort within the next two weeks, he said.
