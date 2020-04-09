LEAGUE CITY
A League City volunteer firefighter hospitalized for coronavirus-related complications remained in critical condition Thursday, a city official said.
The firefighter, as of Thursday afternoon, was on a ventilator and sedated, League City spokesperson Sarah Greer Osborne said.
“He’s on dialysis and having a rough go of it, so we’re all praying for him,” Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
Two of League City’s volunteer firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus, with the status of the second firefighter unknown but presumed to be better than that of the hospitalized firefighter, Greer Osborne said. Both volunteer firefighters contracted the virus under circumstances unrelated to their duties as firefighters, Greer Osborne said.
“With our volunteer firefighters, they have normal jobs, normal lives,” Greer Osborne said. “They were positive, but it was related to something else going on in their lives, whether they got exposed at their job or from a family member,” she said. “It wasn’t related to their work as a firefighter, so no other firefighters had to be quarantined.”
Information about the total number of tests administered to volunteer firefighters wasn’t immediately available, Greer Osborne said. League City’s fire department is staffed by 152 volunteers, so the department’s ability to carry out its duties has not been affected by the two positive tests, Greer Osborne said.
“We have, probably, one of the largest volunteer fire departments in the area, so we’re very well equipped, and last year was our largest recruitment class ever,” she said. “We’re in good shape.”
Eleven League City employees — seven who worked in the fire administration office and four police officers — have tested positive for coronavirus, while 10 other tests have come back negative, Greer Osborne said. The city staff has gone about a week without seeing a new positive test among its ranks, she said.
“It hasn’t budged since Thursday of last week, so we’ve been pretty lucky this week,” Greer Osborne said.
Galveston County Local Health Authority Phillip Keiser said in a March 28 Daily News article there was a disproportionate number of first responders and hospital workers among the reported cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The infections in that group occur for a number of reasons, including lack of personal protection equipment, Keiser said.
