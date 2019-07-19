TEXAS CITY
An 8-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital late Thursday in critical condition after being struck by a truck while crossing the street, police said.
Officers at about 6:55 p.m. Thursday received a call about an auto-pedestrian accident in the 1600 block of Bay Street, arriving to find that an 8-year-old boy was struck by a 1998 Ford F-150 truck, said Cpl. Allen Bjerke, spokesman for the Texas City Police Department.
Witnesses told investigators that the boy was crossing the street when the truck, which was heading north, hit him, Bjerke said.
The boy was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in critical, but stable condition, Bjerke said.
The driver of the truck gave a blood sample to be tested for drugs and alcohol and was cooperating with investigators at the scene, but was arrested on unrelated charges, Bjerke said.
Investigators don’t believe alcohol played a factor, but continued the investigation as of Friday, Bjerke said.
Police Friday declined to name either the driver or the boy.
