TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Fire Department is responding to a fire at the Ashland chemical plant, the city's emergency management department said.
The department described the incident as a transformer fire, in a Facebook post.
The plant is at the 4500 block of Attwater Avenue in Texas City.
There have been no reported injuries and there are no threats to the community, according to the department.
The fire was contained quickly, said Tom Munoz, Texas City's emergency manager.
"It's nothing major, no injuries," Munoz said.
It's not clear what caused the fire, he said. The chemical plant's fire department was the first to respond to the fire, and is now being aided by the Texas City Fire Department.
The departments are allowing some 4,000 gallons of mineral oil burn off from the transformer plant, Munoz said. The oil is used as a insulator inside transformers.
When mineral oil burns, it produces a dark smoke.
More information will be released later today, according to the department.
The city sent out an alert about the fire through its emergency alert system just after 11:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
