GALVESTON
A wrecker driver was killed late Saturday while standing in a grassy area near The Daily News’ building, where a woman drove her car into him, also striking a state trooper’s vehicle, officials confirmed Sunday.
Gary Dubose, 58, of Galveston, died at 10:05 p.m., shortly after the crash, officials with the medical examiner’s office confirmed.
Dubose had been standing outside his wrecker while a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was citing someone for a traffic violation, Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
A woman driving along the I-45 service road in a 2006 GMC vehicle swerved into the grass, struck Dubose and slammed into the back of the trooper’s vehicle, Woodard said.
The accident happened about 9:30 p.m., Woodard said.
The woman was then transported to a hospital emergency room with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening, Woodard said.
She was still hospitalized Sunday, Woodard said.
An investigation was still underway Sunday, Woodard said.
