LA MARQUE
Prosecutors on Thursday filed murder charges against a Webster teenager accused of shooting and killing a Galveston teenager in La Marque late last year.
Keandre Green, 19, was previously charged with aggravated assault in the Dec. 30 shooting of Derion Chambers.
Chambers was killed in a drive-by shooting just before midnight. Police arrested Green and another teenager, Deryus Phillips, minutes after the shooting. A third man, Daron Scott, was arrested in January in connection to the shooting.
The shooting was one in a series that occurred across the county in late 2020 that led to community leaders and the general public to call for a crackdown on gun violence and gang activities.
Green initially was charged with aggravated assault over the shooting. He was released on a $40,000 bond in January. He was rearrested Thursday on the murder charges.
Green was being held on $250,000 bond. He still was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Friday afternoon.
— John Wayne Ferguson
