GALVESTON
An indicted Galveston Police Department officer, who was arrested Monday and accused of violating conditions of his bond, was arrested twice more on Wednesday and Thursday, accused of continuing to try to make contact with a woman he was ordered to stay away from.
Justin Popovich, 38, of Galveston, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony stalking, according to the Galveston Police Department. Popovich also was arrested Monday and Wednesday and charged with violating bond conditions related to a domestic violence arrest from January.
Popovich was released on bond after those two arrests.
His bond was denied on Thursday and he still was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday afternoon.
Popovich was indicted on Jan. 23 on domestic violence charges. He is accused of hitting, pushing and grabbing a woman by the neck in two different incidents in 2019, according to court records.
He was first re-arrested Monday evening and accused of entering the woman’s house and being in possession of two handguns, according to court records. Both accusations are violations of his bond agreements, according to court records.
He was released, and arrested again by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on Wednesday on a warrant issued for violating bond orders, police said. That warrant was issued before Monday’s incident, police said.
After Popovich was released from the Galveston County Jail on Wednesday, he continued to try to contact the woman, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Popovich knocked on the woman’s front door at 2 a.m. Thursday and called her phone 21 times in 14 minutes, according to the probable cause affidavit.
He was arrested just before noon Thursday and charged with stalking, according to police records.
The woman was not harmed during the incidents, police said.
Popovich is a sergeant in the Galveston Police Department. He was suspended with pay in October, and has been suspended without pay since his indictment in January.
A bond hearing has been set for Monday. At that hearing, prosecutors will argue for Popovich’s bond on the domestic violence charge to be revoked.
