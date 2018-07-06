GALVESTON COUNTY
The Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursed $76.7 million to the Texas General Land Office for the management and execution of a program meant to make quick, basic repairs to houses flooded by Hurricane Harvey.
The latest federal reimbursement covered $76 million out of $85 million spent on repairs in the Partial Repair and Essential Power for Sheltering program, officials said. The state had put up about $8.5 million toward that round of repairs.
The total cost of the program, with previous reimbursements, was more than $170.5 million, officials said.
The partial repair program provided emergency repairs and power restoration to single-family, owner-occupied homes, FEMA officials said.
These repairs made homes sanitary and secure so homeowners could return home, rather than shelter in a hotel or rental property, while they continued to work on recovery, officials said.
As of January, contractors had completed at least 64 homes in Galveston County as part of the partial repair program, officials said. About 20,000 households in Galveston County requested help after Harvey made landfall.
The program was not a complete repair program and was limited to making $20,000 worth of repairs, land office spokeswoman Brittany Eck told The Daily News earlier this year. Eck did not return repeated phone calls Friday to provide more immediate information about Galveston County.
The funding comes from FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program, which reimburses state agencies for actions taken during response and recovery from disasters, officials said. Eligible applicants include states, federally recognized tribal governments, U.S. territories, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations.
— Connor Behrens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.