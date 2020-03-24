GALVESTON
The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Galveston County increased by three to 21 on Tuesday, according the Galveston County Health District.
Meanwhile, the Friendswood Independent School District announced that a previously revealed case was one of its students.
In an email to parents, the school district said a student between the ages of 5 years old and 10 years old tested positive for the virus March 20. The student began showing symptoms of the virus while she was on spring break, according to the district.
“Because of the student’s illness onset, there was no exposure of the students or staff,” the school district said.
The health district announced a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a girl younger than the age of 10 on Monday. She is the youngest person in the county so far to be diagnosed with the coronavirus.
A district spokeswoman declined to comment about the discrepancy between the date the school district cited and when the health district made its announcement.
At least one other person from Friendswood has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. A woman in her 30s was diagnosed with the virus March 13. She was the first Galveston County resident to be diagnosed.
That woman had traveled to Austin soon after she began showing symptoms of the virus and was diagnosed and quarantined there, according to the health district.
The three new cases announced Tuesday included a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 50s, the health district said.
The younger woman was in contact with another local person who already had been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the health district. It was the first case the health district had connected to a previously diagnosed case.
The man had not traveled recently and had no known contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, the health district said.
All three people were self-quarantined, according to the health district.
As of Tuesday morning, none of the 21 people diagnosed with the virus had fully recovered, according to the health district. None of the people diagnosed with the virus so far have required long-term hospitalization, according to the district.
More than 1,000 COVID-19 tests had been completed in the county, Galveston County Local Health Authority Philip Keiser said. Local testing capacity is expected to increase over coming days, but the district doesn’t yet have plans to open testing centers for the general public, Keiser said.
