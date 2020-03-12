Coronavirus had not officially reached Galveston County by Thursday, but signs of concern rolled in all day as events were canceled, school districts announced closures and people made personal preparations.
The worry, more than the virus itself, was appearing in different ways at businesses across the county. In some areas, including the island’s downtown, it appeared to be business as usual as spring breakers enjoyed shopping and restaurants. But elsewhere, business was unusual as nervous consumers attempted to stock up on supplies — some willing to pay top dollar for coveted hand sanitizer while others went on odysseys in search of face masks and toilet paper, which oddly had become scarce at stores.
A woman went into a medical supply company in League City and offered to buy the half-filled staff bottle of hand sanitizer, employees said.
“She told me she’d give us $50, and I told her we couldn’t do it,” said Nicole McClinton, operations manager at Prestige One Medical Supply in League City. “So, then she offered to pay $75, and I said we couldn’t, even if we wanted to, because that would be price gouging. And so, she said she could spend $100.”
Thursday began with stocks descending into another alarming slide, extending a sell-off that has wiped out most of the big run-up on Wall Street since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, according to The Associated Press. The heavy losses came amid a cascade of cancellations and shutdowns across the globe — including Trump’s suspension of most travel to the United States from Europe.
As of late Thursday, Galveston County still hadn’t had a confirmed case of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, but that hasn’t stopped area businesses and residents from experiencing the same sort of panic as the rest of the country.
McClinton in recent days has fielded calls from people as far away as Connecticut and New York seeking popular medical supplies, such as respirator masks, hand sanitizer and rubbing alcohol, she said.
To her knowledge, the League City business is one of the only places in the entire region that still has any N95 respirator masks available for sale, McClinton said. The store is limiting them to one per customer, more if the customer is a medical professional.
Officials with the business are still waiting for a box of masks they ordered in late February, but there’s no clear sign on when that might arrive, McClinton said. And she has no idea when hand sanitizer might become available again, she said.
“We’ve heard from our suppliers that they’re holding a lot of supply in warehouses and that medical experts have first priority,” McClinton said. “The rest of us are on the list, but deliveries are inconsistent.”
Even hospitals and urgent care clinics are having a difficult time staying supplied, McClinton said. A Friendswood doctor, in fact, recently stopped by the League City business to purchase more masks for his clinic.
Major retail companies across Galveston County experienced similar shortages of some supplies and huge runs on those they did manage to stock.
Representatives for the Kroger store off FM 270 in League City hung up on The Daily News when asked for comment about the run on supplies. And a person answering the phone at Target on FM 646 told The Daily News they weren’t answering questions at this time.
Representatives for the Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B conceded some stores were out of some products but were working to restock quickly.
“While our customers might find our supply of some products low or temporarily out of stock, please rest assured knowing that we’re maintaining close contact with our suppliers, and our partners are working around the clock to keep our shelves stocked,” said Lisa Helfman, public affairs director for the chain’s Houston region, in a written statement. “We encourage customers to check back with us if they cannot find what they need, as we’ll continue to restock our products.”
Finding toilet paper had become a challenge this week.
Leroy Naschke III went to three stores in League City, finding some at the third but with an eight-roll limit. He wasn’t seeking to stockpile, he just wanted toilet paper, he said.
“Slim pickings,” he said on Facebook. “The hype over this virus is ridiculous ... .”
BUSINESS AS USUAL
At least so far, however, the biggest business interruptions in Galveston County appeared to be in the retail sector.
Popular restaurant Esteban’s Café and Cantina, 402 W. Main St., in League City, for instance, hadn’t seen a drop in customers as of late Thursday, said Cody Pratt, a manager at the business.
“So far, we haven’t really noticed a downturn,” he said. “I was sort of expecting there might be one, but thus far it seems like the attitude has been, ‘Well, we can’t go anywhere else.’ I think at some point, there might be a hit. But not at this point, it’s been pretty normal.”
For many Galveston stores, it’s also business as usual.
Surf Styles, 2119 Strand, hasn’t seen a dip in customer numbers or sales, manager Sarah Moore Click said.
And none of the customers are talking about it either, she said.
“I keep thinking somebody will,” Moore Click said.
The store has set out cleaning wipes on the counter, just to assure people it’s cleaning regularly, Moore Click said.
Moore Click thinks people in Houston might be taking their spring break in Galveston because it’s closer and easier to travel to, she said.
Gypsy Joynt, 2711 Market St., hasn’t noticed a difference in business either, said Mary Weller, whose family owns the restaurant.
The restaurant staff hasn’t heard any concerns from guests, but they are taking precautions, Weller said.
“We make sure that obviously we wash our hands regularly,” Weller said.
