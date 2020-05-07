GALVESTON
Islanders have long had a complicated relationship with tourists. On busy summer days, it isn’t difficult to find locals grousing about traffic or crowds while businesses that depend on tourism count their blessings and money. But complaints about tourists have reached a new level of intensity and angst as some locals fear hordes of visitors will mean more exposure to the coronavirus.
Against this backdrop, tourism officials are in an unusual position of keeping a $1.2 billion island industry rolling along while considering the health and safety of locals, they say.
Promotions and marketing these days come with messaging about social distancing, said Michael Woody, chief tourism officer with the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, which manages beach parks and promotes island tourism.
When the park board lately promotes tourism, it’s working to remind people to practice social distancing, Woody said.
“It’s really going to be incumbent upon all of us,” Woody said.
About 9,000 island jobs are tied to the island’s tourism industry, which in a normal year attracts 7.2 million people to the island, according to park board data.
‘EAT, DRINK AND SHOP’
Popularity of island beaches and outdoor areas was apparent this weekend when thousands of visitors traveled from across Texas to visit the open spaces, Woody said.
Almost 119,000 cars crossed the causeway into Galveston over the three-day weekend. Many ended up on Seawall Boulevard, and people filled beaches or stood in lines outside the restaurants, which were capped at 25 percent occupancy.
Galveston shops rely on income from those visitors, said Trey Click, executive director of the Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership.
Some downtown shops have chosen not to reopen yet, but others have, Click said. It’s a balancing act between trying to be as safe as possible and welcoming, Click said.
People are returning to the island, but it won’t help Galveston in the way tourism has in the past unless they spend money here, Click said.
“We’re only doing well when people stay in hotels, eat, drink and shop,” Click said.
HOTELS SEE SIGNS OF LIFE
But there’s evidence people are spending money on the island, Woody said.
Island-wide, hotels had 48 percent occupancy Friday and 71 percent occupancy Saturday, Woody said. The data includes hotels that haven’t reopened, he said.
“That is a really great telltale sign that people are coming and staying more than just for the day,” Woody said.
There also were signs of consumer confidence — a key ingredient to economic recovery.
Visitors at Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, seem comfortable venturing out of their homes, Executive Director James Rosengren said.
The museum staff has moved to automatic ticketing to reduce human contact, put up partitions and is assigning people visitation time windows to spread them out, he said.
“They appear to be comfortable coming in,” Rosengren said. “Some of the folks come in with masks. Some of them don’t.”
UNWELCOME VISITORS
But seeing so many tourists during a pandemic makes island resident Vicki Blythe nervous, she said.
Blythe, a retired pharmacist, has been doing her best to order food or items for pick-up and avoid crowded stores during the pandemic, she said.
Blythe liked the morning reopening of beaches, but when beaches fully reopened it was a disaster, she said.
“We’re used to the crowds coming,” Blythe said. “But we’re not used to the crowds that are supposed to stay apart.”
Blythe thinks the reopening of attractions will draw crowds and should be delayed, she said.
LOVING A TOURIST TOWN
But Galveston needs tourists to survive, resident Lisa Keeler said.
Although she does get frustrated with people driving slowly on Seawall Boulevard, Keeler likes living in a tourist town, she said.
“I love seeing the tourists in town,” Keeler said.
Locals should be careful, but the town needs tourism to survive, she said.
It’s still unclear whether beaches will become a hot spot for COVID-19 transmission, said Dr. Philip Keiser, the Galveston County Health Department’s top health official.
“The jury’s still out on the beach issue,” Keiser said. “I’m very concerned about it when I see the crowds.”
Epidemiologists determined that some people in beach crowds in Florida contracted the coronavirus during spring break, but it’s unclear whether it was because too many people were crowded on beaches or whether transmission happened at bars and parties off-beach, Keiser said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.