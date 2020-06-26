GALVESTON
Residents can get tested for COVID-19 for free Saturday at Wright Cuney Recreation Center.
The walk-up testing, provided through the Texas Military Forces and the city, is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the recreation center, 718 41st St., city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
People won't need to prove their citizenship or Galveston residence and can walk up without an appointment, she said.
People will need to show a photo ID and provide an address the test results will be mailed to, Barnett said.
On Friday, Galveston surpassed Texas City as the city with the second most total coronavirus cases in the county. The island city had 498 cases Friday, compared to 496 in Texas City and 650 in League City.
