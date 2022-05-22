GALVESTON
A viral outbreak is making headlines around the world and, once again, the University of Texas Medical Branch is doing its part to prepare for its spread.
With cases of monkeypox on the apparent rise in some parts of the world, and an infection being reported in the United States, infectious diseases experts at the medical branch are starting to grow and distribute cultures to researchers in other parts of the world, as part of an attempt to head off another emerging virus.
There’s reasons to keep an eye on the monkeypox virus, experts said.
“I don’t think there’s reason to panic yet, there’s no reason to believe this is going to be the next COVID,” said Scott Weaver, the director of the Institute for Human Infections & Immunity at the University of Texas Medical Branch. “It is concerning because this is the most evidence of human-to-human transmission we’ve ever seen of the monkeypox virus.”
Monkeypox is a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents and primates, and occasionally jumps to people. Most human cases have been in central and west Africa, where the disease is endemic.
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s World Reference Center for Emerging Viruses and Arboviruses has samples of monkeypox from past outbreaks and has started to grow more samples of the virus to be distributed to other research labs working on diagnostic tools and treatments for the virus, Weaver said.
The medical branch is home to one of the leading viral research programs in the world and has grown and distributed other viral samples to researchers in past outbreaks, including early on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're gearing up to produce large amounts of those viruses to distribute to scientists who need them," Weaver said. The work being done recently is very similar to the work done in February 2020, as COVID was starting to be detected in the United States, Weaver said.
Last week, health officials confirmed a case of the monkeypox virus in Massachusetts, the first to be reported in the nation this year.
But it isn't the first time monkeypox has been detected in the United States. The virus was first recorded in primates in 1958 and detected in humans in 1970. In 2003, a monkeypox outbreak in the United States resulted in at least 47 people being infected.
Monkeypox is less deadly than some of its viral relatives, like small pox.
Most patients only experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness might develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.
Still, monkeypox can be fatal for up to one in 10 people and is thought to be more severe in children.
Monkeypox isn't believed to be spread through the air. Rather, person-to-person transmission is believed to happen after close, intimate contact, Weaver said. Most of the cases among the outbreak involve men who have had sex with men, according to reports.
The new strain appears different from past strains, Weaver said. There’s some concerns about this mutation of the virus, because people who have been confirmed infected haven’t recently traveled to Africa.
There hasn’t been a lot of work in developing animal models for monkeypox, Weaver said. But some of work that has been done was completed in Galveston about 15 years ago, Weaver said.
Live samples of the virus need to be handled with care, in a BSL-3 laboratory. That level is a step below the highest security labs, BSL-4, which can be found in the Galveston National Laboratory, and are used to handle samples of the most virulent and deadly diseases, such as Ebola.
A monkeypox virus that spreads easily is concerning because currently there aren’t many readily available vaccines against the virus, Weaver said.
Smallpox vaccines have shown to be effective in inoculating people against the virus, but those vaccines aren’t widely available.
One type of smallpox vaccine also is dangerous to use on people who are immunocompromised, meaning it’s not likely to be useful for the general public, Weaver said.
The medical branch is working to get vaccines that could be used on frontline workers, Weaver said.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
