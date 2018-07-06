TEXAS CITY
Stymied by a lack of cooperation from witnesses, the Texas City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the man who opened fire on another man outside a city gas station last week.
The shooting happened at a shopping center in the 8000 block of FM 1765 just after noon June 30. One man approached another man who was leaving a store at the center and opened fire.
While bullets struck a car and the building, no one was injured in the shooting, Texas City Police Department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
Police have been investigating the shooting for a week but have not identified a person of interest, he said. Investigators believe some people with information about the shooting have not contacted police, he said.
"We depend on the community’s input to help solve these cases," Bjerke said.
There was no known connection between the Texas City shooting Saturday and the shooting of two men at an apartment complex on Fieldhaven Drive in La Marque on Wednesday, Bjerke said.
The two locations of the shootings were about two miles apart, on opposite sides of Interstate 45.
People with information on the Texas City shooting can call the Texas City Criminal Investigation Division at 409-643-5720.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.