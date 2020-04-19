As the number of positive cases and deaths from COVID-19 continues to increase in nursing homes across the United States, health authorities in Texas and Galveston County are just beginning to release data about the effect of the virus in nursing homes here.
Preliminary data shows locally that out of 421 positive cases reported as of Wednesday, 125 — about 30 percent — could be traced to nursing homes in Texas City and League City.
Fatality numbers within county nursing homes are not available.
“We are not currently reporting deaths specific to whether or not they were a resident in a long-term care facility,” said Ashley Tompkins, spokeswoman for the Galveston County Health District.
Statewide, as of April 13, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission reported 94 deaths of nursing home residents out of a total 287, about one-third of total fatalities up to that day.
It’s a cause of concern and worry for family members who, since before the governor’s state of emergency order, have been blocked from visiting nursing home residents; for nursing home personnel who risk exposure to the virus just by being at work; to residents cut off from family while being among the age group most vulnerable to COVID-19; and to public health officials who are watching as some nursing homes become hot spots for infection.
'SOME ARE BETTER EQUIPPED THAN OTHERS'
Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County Health District’s local health authority, in early April released a public health order aimed at nursing homes requiring transparency and communication with residents’ families as well as prohibiting nursing homes in the county to share staff.
The district is releasing as much information as it can, based on privacy laws that protect nursing homes, Keiser said.
Brook Jones of Austin, whose grandmother is a resident of a Galveston County nursing home, wrote Keiser asking that the district test all employees for COVID-19, citing the vulnerability of residents to the disease.
The district on April 2 conducted a sweeping test of all residents and employees of The Resort at Texas City, based on a known outbreak there, and uncovered 83 positive cases.
But that kind of sweep of all nursing homes in the county is neither feasible nor necessary, Keiser said.
There are 1,817 nursing home beds in Galveston County, which would mean, including staff, testing about 3,000 people, an impossibility at this point, Keiser said.
“People need to remember, too, that testing only provides us a snapshot of what’s happening on that particular day,” Keiser said.
The district is identifying pockets of infection at nursing homes based largely on information that comes from emergency rooms and hospitals, he said.
“At a League City nursing home, for example, we didn’t have a lot of testing done there, then all of a sudden five or six people were sent to emergency rooms that reported them to us,” he said. “We said, ‘That nursing home needs more testing,’ we tested more of them with help from UTMB and we found more cases.”
In other words, the district is looking for a signal that something is going on within a nursing home, and that serves as a trigger for more testing.
Some nursing homes, including a large one in Galveston Keiser didn't name, have had only one staff member test positive, reported it right away and a joint decision was made that widespread testing was not needed because of infection control measures in place, he said.
“There are CDC guidelines for long-term care facilities and they’re very comprehensive,” Keiser said. “Initially we were saying we strongly recommend them, now there’s a public health order demanding they be followed.”
Those guidelines include moving all COVID-19 patients within a facility to a separate area where, preferably, staff treat those patients exclusively and don’t mix with the general population.
As for enforcing the orders, Keiser has to take the word of the facility that it's doing what it should, he said.
“I think they’re doing it,” he said. “We don’t have a way of monitoring it.”
The district is in contact with all nursing home administrators and is spending a lot of time behind the scenes helping them develop plans to adequately care for their patients, he said.
“I think some are better equipped than others,” he said. “Some have better leadership than others.”
