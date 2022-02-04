Galveston City Councilman Bill Quiroga has been hospitalized for weeks after contracting COVID-19 and is in serious condition, according to his family.
Quiroga, 72, has been hospitalized in Galveston for about two weeks, his brother Roger "Bo" Quiroga said.
Roger Quiroga declined Friday to disclose many details about Bill Quiroga's condition. He didn't know whether his brother was vaccinated against COVID-19, he said.
"He's in the hospital and he's struggling with that virus," Roger Quiroga said.
Bill Quiroga, who represents District 4 on the city council, checked himself into the hospital, Roger Quiroga said.
The news about Quiroga's condition came as a surprise at City Hall, Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said.
Quiroga missed a city council meeting Jan. 27. At that time, the council was informed he was in the hospital. But Brown said he didn't learn it was because of COVID-19 until Roger Quiroga posted the fact on social media Friday.
"I don't know much more than what the community knows," Brown said.
No actions have been taken to address what would happen if Quiroga required an extended absence from attending to council business. City council members aren't responsible for day-to-day management of city business, and the council can operate without all of its members present.
Bill Quiroga unseated incumbent Jason Hardcastle during a November 2020 municipal election.
Bill Quiroga last year drew complaints from some city employees for not wearing a face mask properly during in-person meetings at city hall. Quiroga dismissed the complaints, saying he masked properly and unmasked only when social distancing was possible.
Roger Quiroga asked for the public's prayers as his brother battles the virus.
(1) comment
We are praying for you, Bill. And hope you get well soon. Charlotte and Ted O’Rourke
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.