SANTA FE
A 26-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash in Santa Fe early Monday morning, according to the Santa Fe Police Department.
The crash happened at 2:19 a.m. to the 5600 block of FM 646 in Santa Fe.
The man was dead when officers arrived, according to the police department.
The man's name and other details about the crash were not immediately released on Monday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
