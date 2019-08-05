SANTA FE

A 26-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash in Santa Fe early Monday morning, according to the Santa Fe Police Department.

The crash happened at 2:19 a.m. to the 5600 block of FM 646 in Santa Fe.

The man was dead when officers arrived, according to the police department.

The man's name and other details about the crash were not immediately released on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription