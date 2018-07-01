GALVESTON
The U.S. Coast Guard used a helicopter to retrieve a teenager from a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday morning.
The 14-year-old was showing symptoms of appendicitis, according to the Coast Guard. He was aboard the Carnival Valor cruise ship, which at the time was about 109 miles southeast of Galveston. The Valor left Galveston for a five-day cruise Saturday.
A helicopter crew flew to the ship and hoisted the teen and his grandfather aboard, according to the Coast Guard. They were taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
The teen was in stable condition when he was picked up, according to the Coast Guard. He was not identified by name.
— John Wayne Ferguson
