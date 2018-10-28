TEXAS CITY
Air ambulances flew two people to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston Sunday afternoon after a major accident involving a car and a motorcycle near Mall of the Mainland, a Texas City Police Department spokesman said.
The two motorcyclists were in critical medical condition Sunday afternoon with life-threatening injuries, spokesman Allen Bjerke said.
Both the 63-year-old man and a woman whose age had not been determined were badly injured when a Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a black Nissan Rouge attempting to turn into the mall parking lot, he said.
The 53-year-old driver and two passengers of the Nissan, aged 58 and 76, received only minor injuries, Bjerke said.
“Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this accident at this time and the investigation is ongoing,” Bjerke said.
