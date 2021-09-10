GALVESTON
After a fight that resulted in 11 arrests last week, the city is making changes to Kermit Courville Stadium parking to better manage crowds ahead of a Ball High School football game Friday, officials said.
The city has made the changes as part of a crowd-management plan at the stadium, 1429 27th St., spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Starting at 3 p.m. Friday, cars won't be allowed to park on 28th Street from Avenues M to N, Barnett said. The city will place barricades in the area that only residents of the street will have access through, she said.
The city also is keeping Kempner Park closed Friday night to prevent crowds from gathering, she said.
Starting 6 p.m. Friday, traffic on Avenue M between 27th and 29th streets will flow only east and traffic on Avenue N between 27th and 29th streets will flow only west, she said.
The parking changes come after a fight during the Sept. 3 football came in which 11 people were charged with misdemeanors.
The fight occurred about 9:30 p.m. outside the Galveston stadium near the end of a game between Ball High School and Texas City High School, police said.
The 11 people, nine of whom were juveniles, were charged with misdemeanors for disorderly conduct fighting and interfering or resisting arrest, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Stacy Papillon said.
There were no reports of major injuries or gunshots, which had been rumored, during the incident, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.