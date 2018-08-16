Local animal shelters in Galveston County, in partnership with Telemundo Houston, will participate in the national Clear the Shelters event at various times and locations Saturday.
Most shelters will waive or offer discounted pet adoption fees to help find homes for animals in need. Since 2015, more than 150,000 pets have been adopted through such events.
Friendswood Animal Control will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave.; Galveston Island Humane Society will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 6814 Broadway; the Galveston County Animal Resource Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3412 25th Ave. North in Texas City; and Bayou Animal Service will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3120 Deats Road in Dickinson.
For a complete listing of locations and information, visit cleartheshelters.com or telemundohouston.com.
— Angela Wilson
