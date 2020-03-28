GALVESTON
Two more employees of the Galveston Fire Department have tested positive for coronavirus, two days after the city first announced a fire department employee had contracted the virus.
The city tested 26 fire department employees Thursday who worked in the same location as the person who tested positive, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The city still does not have results for seven people, Barnett said.
All three people who tested positive for coronavirus are self-quarantining, Barnett said.
The fire department has disinfected and professionally cleaned the station and equipment where the person with coronavirus worked, Barnett said.
The city is not releasing the station number or names of people who tested positive.
This incident has not impacted fire department service, Barnett said.
