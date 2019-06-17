GALVESTON
Five people were arrested Sunday night after a brawl ensued at Redfish Pool Bar at Nick's Kitchen & Beach Bar.
At about 8:15 p.m., a one-on-one altercation at the restaurant, 3828 Seawall Blvd., turned into a larger confrontation that sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries, police department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
An officer already at the restaurant responded to the situation, Hancock said.
All arrests were misdemeanors, Hancock said.
