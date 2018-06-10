JAMAICA BEACH
Lifeguards at the Jamaica Beach public pool saved a young boy from drowning over the weekend, officials said.
The boy, who officials estimated was about 5 or 6 years old, nearly drowned at the Jamaica Beach public pool Saturday and was transported to the hospital after being rescued by lifeguards, Jamaica Beach Fire Chief Kyle Baden said.
The boy was breathing normally and responsive, but officials transported him to the hospital “out of caution,” Baden said.
— Marissa Barnett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.