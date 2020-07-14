GALVESTON COUNTY
Four more people have died in Galveston County after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 58, health officials said Tuesday.
Three of the deaths reported Tuesday were women and one was a man, according to the Galveston County Health District. One woman was between 41 and 50 years old, another woman was between 61 and 70 years old and a third woman was between 81 and 90 years old, according to the health district. The man was between 61 and 70 years old.
All four people had preexisting medical conditions, according to the health district.
The four people died between Thursday and Sunday.
The county reported 106 new positive cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,307, officials said.
The health district also announced 130 new recoveries, bringing the total to 1,866, according to the health district.
As of Tuesday, about 84,341 Galveston County residents have been tested for the virus, officials said.
Seventy-one Galveston County residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19 on Friday, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.