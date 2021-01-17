After the rioting at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the nation is on high alert and some are worried about potential violence at state Capitol buildings around the country and on Inauguration Day Wednesday.
The Question of the Week is: How do you think things will go in Washington on Inauguration Day?
• I think it will be uneventful other than a new president being sworn in.
• I think there will be peaceful protests.
• I fear there will be more violence.
Well, we know there will be protests - they're providing some free speech areas just for that. I expect it will be peaceful in DC, for 25,000 good reasons. In the rest of the country, who can say? I hear the residents of Mar-a-Lago are up in arms.
When the past presidents take a vote on who should join their club, Pence will be the choice.
"Allies of Pence and Biden now wonder whether Pence will step into the role traditionally occupied by former presidents. That could mean, for example, joining with former presidents to support Biden in moments of national crises."
