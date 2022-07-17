After an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 people converged on the seawall to watch the lighted drones form images above the 37th Street rock groin on the Fourth of July this year, Galveston officials are concerned about safety and are considering new ways to manage holiday crowds. One of these ideas includes putting the island's popular fireworks or drone shows in a gated venue and charging for entry.

The Question of the Week is: Should officials put Fourth of July events in a gated venue and charge for entry?

Jim Forsythe

At an event to celebrate freedom, keeping people out says what?

Maybe Galveston could do something like this.

Tampa’s Boom by the Bay celebration encompasses four different fireworks displays over 2.5 miles along the water. This is from a barge off of the beach.

By Galveston spreading it out over the length of seawall and perhaps to the end of the island, more people would be able to see it while not having traffic concentrated in one area.

This was from, 10 Best Cities to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks by Boat (discoverboating.com)

John Nilsson

That's a great idea. And with drone displays, you could maybe have three; east end - central - west end. Galveston's too large an island just to have one display.

And NO. Don't charge admission. Add a surcharge to the water bill, property tax, hotel-motel tax whatever.

