Voters on Saturday approved all five propositions of a massive $315 million Galveston ISD bond package that will set the district up with new academic and athletic facilities, according to complete but official results.
Along with building a new Ball High School and Kermit Courville Stadium, the bond package will set up the district for long-debated middle school realignment and prepare three buildings to accommodate the new campus system.
“It’s a resounding show of community support,” school board President Tony Brown said.
The bond package included five propositions: $233.9 million for a new Ball High School, buses and vans; $16 million for an aquatics center attached to the new Ball High School; $36.2 million for middle school renovations; $4.5 million in technology upgrades; and $24.3 million for a new Kermit Courville Stadium.
Voters resoundingly approved the new Ball High School, with 61 percent, 3,857, of the 6,327 ballots cast, according to complete, but unofficial results.
More than 56 percent, 3,534, of the 6,295 voters approved the aquatics center that will be built in the new high school.
About 61 percent, 3,816, of the 6,264 voters approved the middle school renovations and 60.3 percent, 3,779, of the 6,264 votes approved the $4.5 million technology upgrades.
Compared to the other measures, the new stadium passed by a slimmer margin, with 52.8 percent, 3,284, of the 6,220 voters approving the measure.
The passage of the bond means the quality of the buildings can reflect the quality of the programs at Galveston schools, Brown said.
The aging buildings are a drain on school district money and made coordinating sports practices a challenge, district officials have said. School leaders also noted safety concerns and issues in current facilities with leaks and concrete spalling.
The district will be seeking community input for the design of the new and upgraded facilities, he said.
“We want it to look like Galveston,” Brown said. “We want it to be something our community is proud of.”
LONG ROAD
The road to the bond’s passage has been long for district officials.
Plans for the bond package started before the pandemic and the school board had called for an election for May 2020.
The May elections were postponed because of the pandemic and the district decided to hold off, concerned the precarious economic situation of the pandemic would harm the bond’s chances.
Since 2020, officials added the $36.2 million in middle school renovations.
The district in the fall will launch a reconfigured middle school system that divides the three fifth- through eighth-grade campuses into a fifth-grade campus, a sixth-grade campus and a seventh- and eighth-grade campus.
The change came after several years of community input.
CAMPUS CONSOLIDATION
Eventually, the district wants to consolidate fifth and sixth graders into the Collegiate Academy at Weis building, which is the bulk of the need for the renovation package.
The district now will start the process of designing the new facilities, Brown said.
“Galveston wants great schools and now it’s on us to deliver them,” Brown said.
