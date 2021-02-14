Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Becoming windy with showers developing this afternoon. High 41F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy with rain early...then a wintry mix of precipitation overnight. Some icing possible. Low 27F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.