A Dickinson elementary school was one of 26 Texas schools nominated Thursday for a national honor recognizing academic excellence and success in closing achievement gaps.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott nominated Calder Road Elementary School for a National Blue Ribbon Honor. It was the only Galveston County school, and one of only three Houston-area schools, to be nominated.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools that have high student achievement or have made exemplary progress in closing achievement gaps among students
The award is considered one of the highest honors in American education.
The Dickinson School was nominated in the latter category.
“We are extremely proud of the students and staff at Calder Road Elementary," Superintendent of Schools Carla Voelkel said.
"They work tirelessly to provide high-quality instruction, which has closed achievement gaps. Their selection by Gov. Abbott is such an honor. Outstanding efforts are made each day to ensure that all Calder Road Elementary students are actively engaged and continuously monitored so that they reach their highest potential."
Texas nominates schools for the award based on their performance in standardized testing. Schools nominated all have student populations that are at least 25 percent economically disadvantaged.
At Calder Road Elementary, 57 percent of students are economically disadvantaged, the district said.
The school will have to complete an application and submit it to the U.S. Department of Education. National award winners will be announced in September.
Winners of the National Blue Ribbon award are honored in a ceremony in Washington D.C. and the school will receive a plaque and flag signifying the achievement.
