LEAGUE CITY
Firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out at the League City Boat & RV storage facility late Sunday, but not without the flames causing more than $1.3 million in damage, officials said.
About 50 firefighters from departments across the region, including Webster, Dickinson, Kemah, Santa Fe and League City, among others, battled the blaze at the facility at 3000 FM 646, officials said.
About three vehicles, four boats and 27 storage units sustained smoke or fire damage, officials said. The damage is estimated at about $1.3 million.
Investigators believe an electrical malfunction in the center console of a boat being stored at the facility caused the fire, officials said.
