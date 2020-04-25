The Coast Guard assisted seven mariners in two separate efforts Saturday near Galveston, officials said.
In the first incident, three mariners were rescued after their 29-foot pleasure craft was swamped after grounding on a bar near Mud Island and began sinking when the crew attempted to re-float it.
A Coast Guard Air Station Houston-Galveston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to the scene. A rescue swimmer was lowered into the water and plugged the leak. No injuries were reported.
In the second incident, four mariners were rescued after their vessel began taking water, officials said.
The disabled 21-foot pleasure craft began taking water after bilge pumps failed, the Coast Guard said.
A medium boat crew helped get the bilge pumps working and escorted the vessel to the Galveston Causeway Bait and Tackle.
No injuries were reported.
— From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.