GALVESTON
Even though Election Day is two weeks away, a full third of Galveston County has already cast ballots in the 2020 general election.
Through the end of business Monday, 76,273 ballots had been cast in Galveston County, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.
That accounts for 33.38 percent of the 228,482 registered voters in Galveston County, according to the state’s totals.
Early voting opened on Oct. 13 and continues through Oct. 30.
The ballots cast through Monday represent five full days of early voting, as polls were not open on Saturday or Sunday. The secretary of state’s figures include absentee ballots that have been received, as well as in-person ballots cast at the county’s 31 early-voting locations.
More than 24,000 votes were recorded on the first day of early voting, and more than 13,000 votes were recorded on the three subsequent days. Just over 9,700 votes were recorded on Monday, according to the secretary of state’s office.
Long lines and waits of more than an hour were reported on the first day of voting, though no extensive delays have been announced since.
Galveston ranked fifth in turnout percentage among the 20 Texas counties with the greatest numbers of registered voters, according to the secretary of state’s office. Through Monday, Williamson County, which contains the cities of Round Rock and Georgetown, had 36.95 percent turnout.
It remains to be seen if the early numbers are the result of higher turnout or simple enthusiasm to get to the polls early and safely during a grueling election cycle fraught with worries about a global pandemic.
In sheer numbers, 10,500 more people have voted in the first seven days after the start of early voting than did in the 2016 election. However, as a percent of total voters, the turnout through seven days is only slightly higher. On the seventh day after early voting began in 2016 — which included a full seven days, instead of the five this year — 31.6 of voters had already cast ballots.
Based on historical turnouts, it’s possible that more than half the voters that will vote in the 2020 election already have. The county’s total voter turnout in the 2012 and 2016 elections was 58.9 percent and 59.8 percent, respectively.
In both of the last presidential elections, early voting and absentee voting accounted for more than 77 percent of all votes cast.
Early voting continues this week at all early-voting locations. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. On Saturday, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Sunday, polls will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
During the final five days of early voting, from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election Day is Nov. 3.
