Government• The Galveston Federal Courthouse, offices and courts in Galveston County, and city offices in Clear Lake Shores, Friendswood and Kemah will be closed Monday.
• Offices in the cities of Galveston, Bayou Vista, Dickinson, Hitchcock, Jamaica Beach, La Marque, League City, Santa Fe, Texas City and Tiki Island will be open Monday.
Schools• Students in the Clear Creek, Dickinson, Friendswood, Galveston, High Island and Hitchcock independent school districts, Odyssey Academy, Upward Hope Academy, Holy Family Catholic School, O’Connell College Preparatory School, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Satori School, Abundant Life Christian School, Trinity Episcopal School and True Cross Catholic School will not have classes Monday.
• Students in the Santa Fe and Texas City independent school districts, Ambassadors Preparatory Academy, Mainland Classical Academy, Bay Area Christian School, Galveston College and the University of Houston-Clear Lake will have classes Monday.
• Information wasn’t provided from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, College of the Mainland and Texas A&M University at Galveston.
Libraries• The Friendswood and Hitchcock public libraries will be closed Monday.
• Rosenberg Library, Helen Hall Library, Moore Memorial Public Library and Mae S. Bruce Library will be open Monday.
• Information wasn’t provided from the Dickinson and La Marque public libraries.
MailThe U.S. Post Office will be closed Monday. U.S. Express Mail items are delivered every day of the year including holidays and Sundays.
Other• Most banks will be closed Monday.
• The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will be closed Monday.
