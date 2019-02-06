GALVESTON
Police responded to Sandpiper Cove Apartments, 3916 Winnie St., Wednesday afternoon after a man accidentally stabbed himself in the abdomen, police said.
The man was rushed to the hospital around 5 p.m. Wednesday with non-life-threatening injuries, Galveston Police Department spokesman Xavier Hancock said.
"He was cutting peppers in the kitchen," Hancock said. "He was having an argument with someone who lived there. He was gesturing with the knife."
The stab wound was deep enough that the man's intestines were visible, Hancock said.
"Everybody says it was an accident," Hancock said.
Police made a report to document the event but don't foresee any further investigation, he said.
