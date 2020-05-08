Mayors from several Galveston County municipalities, including Dickinson, Santa Fe and League City, last week appealed to Gov. Greg Abbott to freeze property tax values at 2019 levels to avoid burdensome tax bills on citizens financially stressed by the COVID-19 emergency.
Appraisal notices went out April 22 reflecting significant increases in property values, meaning higher bills for many property owners, and generating a chorus of objections from taxpayers.
But that plea, amplified by state Rep. Mayes Middleton and County Judge Mark Henry, didn’t take into account the potential burden such a move might place on school districts struggling to create budgets for next year, based on state-calculated formulas for property values, one county mayor argues.
Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle hesitated to join the calls for a freeze not because he didn’t want tax relief for his constituents, but because he feared school districts might end up paying a high price for that relief, he said.
“I just need to be sure that the state comptroller’s office won’t penalize the school district for sticking with 2019 property values,” Doyle said. “I don’t want the burden to fall on the backs of little children.”
Doyle said Texas City’s school district could lose $10 million in state funding if 2019 property tax values are ordered by the governor, as requested by many local, county and state leaders.
Doyle raised a complex issue about what the state requires of appraisal districts, which determine property values, and the ramifications for school districts if the values are judged to be too low.
HOW IT WORKS
Texas school funding depends heavily on county appraisal districts determining local property values and school districts setting tax rates that determine the amount of local tax revenue. The remainder of school funding is picked up by the state.
To ensure appraisal districts are estimating property values equitably, the state comptroller’s office every two years conducts a property value study.
If the comptroller’s office finds the appraisal district values are more than 5 percent under its estimate of market value, the state can withhold education funding from school districts.
To further complicate the calculation, lawmakers during the most recent legislative session passed House Bill 3, which capped how much school districts could raise in property tax revenues, promising the state would make up the difference.
But in its next session, the state of Texas likely will find itself in a tight financial bind driven by the perfect storm of the crash in crude oil prices combined with all the costs of the COVID-19 emergency, including dwindling sales taxes.
“If the state allows all county appraisal districts to roll forward values from 2019, the state will unlikely be able to pay for House Bill 3,” said Kelli Moulton, superintendent of the Galveston Independent School District. “Nobody saw the economic downturn and restrictions of COVID-19.”
MEETING THE STANDARD
Dickinson, Galveston, Texas City and Hitchcock school districts were informed Feb. 5 they didn’t pass the Property Value Study and were not eligible for a grace period because their property values had not met the state standard the previous year.
Friendswood, Santa Fe and Clear Creek districts were identified for a one-year grace period for having no negative findings in the last two studies. High Island fell within the approved range.
That means the four districts that didn’t meet the standard were assigned state value.
“The difference in the districts’ local value and state-assigned value is very large,” Moulton said. That means the amount withheld by the state could also be large.
Galveston Independent School District began asking questions of Chief Appraiser Tommy Watson and on Feb. 22 met with a representative of the state comptroller’s office to discuss the study, Moulton said.
“We launched an appeal to move enough value to at least get us back in a grace period,” Moulton said. The district engaged an independent firm to appeal its case, rather than be represented by the appraisal district.
“We’re concerned that over multiple years the values have been misstated, and, without aggressive action, GISD will incur significant downturn in state aid,” Moulton said.
‘GUIDANCE IS INCOMPLETE’
In recent weeks, some city and county officials began requesting the governor suspend this year’s property reappraisals and freeze them at 2019 levels, putting the district back at square one should the governor take such action.
Dickinson Independent School District Superintendent Carla Voelkel, in the middle of budget preparations, wasn’t ready to comment on the proposed freeze but acknowledged that if property taxes are frozen at 2019 amounts, it will affect the funding the district receives, said Tammy Dowdy, the district’s director of communications.
And despite being in its best financial condition in many years, with a healthy fund balance to meet the district’s needs, Galveston Independent School District cannot begin to calculate the exact loss it might face should the freeze be applied, Moulton said.
“It changes with each interpretation of the funding formula and depends on whether we use the 2019 CAD values or the 2020 state value,” Moulton said.
“At this time, our guidance is incomplete and a dollar figure cannot be reasonably ascertained,” she said.
For school funding formulas to work according to state law, appraisal district values and state-calculated values must be in accord or at least close. And for school districts to not lose state funding as a result of a property tax value freeze, the governor would have to do more than simply exercise emergency powers to provide tax relief, Moulton said.
“In order for school districts to receive their full share of state funding, appraisal districts’ local property valuations are required to meet the comptroller’s PVS valuation standards as of Jan. 1,” she said.
“Unless Gov. Abbott issues a reprieve and allows CADs to ignore the property tax code and tells the comptroller to not do a 2020 PVS, then CADs must follow the law.’
